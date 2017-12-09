RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
VERONA (KDKA) — Three adults and ten children have been displaced after a house fire in Verona early Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at a two-apartment home in the 1000 block of 1st Street around 12:30 p.m.

Ray Suchevich, chief of Verona Station 285, says the fire started in the third-floor attic area of the home.

According to Suchevich, there were two apartments in the home. One adult and three children were staying in the first floor unit, and two adults and seven children were staying in the second floor unit.

Although firefighters were able to contain the heavy smoke and heavy fire to the third floor, Suchevich says the families will not be able to stay in the house Saturday night.

“The house is in pretty bad shape,” he said.

Resident Melissa Smith said the Red Cross was going to provide assistance.

“I’m thankful that all the children got out. The house can be replaceable. We’re gonna take it one step at a time,” she said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

