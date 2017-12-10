Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An infant died at Children’s Hospital on Saturday, several days after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
Erie News Now reports that the 11-month-old child was found underwater in a bathtub at an Erie home on Dec. 5. The child’s father reportedly put the baby in the bathtub, then left the house when the child’s mother came home.
Sometime after that, a relative called 911 after finding the infant unconscious and underwater. The infant wasn’t breathing when rescue crews arrived at the home.
The infant was transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Erie Police Chief Don Dacus told Erie News Now that the infant died at the hospital sometime Saturday.
No charges have been filed at this point.