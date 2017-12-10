RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Shazier Has Surgery | What Is Spine Stabilization? | Customized Cleats | #Shalieve Shirts | Well Wishes | Ramon Foster | More Steelers
Filed Under:Tom Ridge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge expects to leave a Texas medical facility in time to be home in Maryland for Christmas.

Ridge suffered a heart attack on Nov. 16 while attending a Republican Governors Association conference in Austin, Texas. He’s been recovering at a local rehabilitation center.

The 72-year-old Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

Ridge’s spokesman, Steve Aaron, also said Sunday that Ridge’s hospitalization won’t affect his security firm’s contract with the Transport Workers Union of America to review airplane maintenance outsourcing to overseas companies.

Aaron says Ridge will be involved but that the work is being handled by a team at his firm.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch