HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network plans to build four new hospitals over the next two years, and one is likely to be near your neighborhood.

They’ll be smaller than a regular hospital, but will provide a range of services.

Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County will be the site of the first AHN neighborhood hospital.

The hospital will have about 15 beds, but the hope is it will keep business in Westmoreland County.

“Well, certainly there’s been a long understanding of folks from here going to Pittsburgh for services that we’d prefer to have right here in Westmoreland County,” Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas said. “I think expanding this facility here gives more opportunities for people to stay home and get the care they need.”

Health care officials insist it’s much more than a 24/7 urgent care center.

“With some increase in size of emergency departments at the established hospitals, there continues to be an emergency department capacity issue during busy times of the day,” Dr. Tom Campbell with AHN said. “This new model will really help that out tremendously.”

Officials promise patients will be able to see a doctor within ten minutes of arriving at the hospital.

The Hempfield Township hospital is set to open in 2019. The locations of the other three AHN hospitals have not yet been announced.

