INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenager was injured after an accidental shooting in Beaver County on Monday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Independence Road in Independence Township.
Emergency dispatchers say a 16-year-old was accidentally shot.
Details surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.
The victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The victim’s condition is unknown.
State police are handling the case.
