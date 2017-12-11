Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been nearly three months since Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico, but many living there still need help.

Rosana Guernica, a Carnegie Mellon University student and Puerto Rico native, has been raising money to organize private charters to get needed aid down to the island.

She’s delivering supplies directly into the hands of doctors and community leaders.

Just this week, she went back down with another shipment of supplies for those that need them most. This marks the fifth flight she’s been able to charter.

“We are bringing 30,000 pounds of relief aid to people who have still yet to receive help and we’re evacuating over 100 patients who need immediate and proper medical attention they cannot receive on the island,” Guernica said.

Organizers say they also evacuated patients on the return flight and reunited them with their families in Florida.

Now, they can get the proper care they need.

As part of the latest mission to Puerto Rico, 140 patients will be evacuated.

The total cost of the charter is $73,000.

If you’d like to donate, click here.