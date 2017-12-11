Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area families got to see the new “Jumanji” movie before anyone else, thanks to Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The wide receiver teamed up with local organizations to host an early screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at the AMC Waterfront 22 movie theater.
More than 190 kids from the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Bike Pittsburgh and Beyond Type 1 were attendance and got to meet Smith-Schuster.
“It’s very important [to give back to the community]. Me being away from home, I don’t get to see my family a lot, so to me, being a part of the community means a lot,” Smith-Schuster said.
Seniors and families involved in United Way’s “Open Your Heart to a Senior” program were also at the screening.
The movie opens nationwide on Dec. 20.