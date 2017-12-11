RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Shazier Has Surgery | What Is Spine Stabilization? | Customized Cleats | #Shalieve Shirts | Well Wishes | Ramon Foster | Ravens-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Movie Screening, Pittsburgh Steelers, United Way

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area families got to see the new “Jumanji” movie before anyone else, thanks to Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The wide receiver teamed up with local organizations to host an early screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at the AMC Waterfront 22 movie theater.

More than 190 kids from the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Bike Pittsburgh and Beyond Type 1 were attendance and got to meet Smith-Schuster.

“It’s very important [to give back to the community]. Me being away from home, I don’t get to see my family a lot, so to me, being a part of the community means a lot,” Smith-Schuster said.

Seniors and families involved in United Way’s “Open Your Heart to a Senior” program were also at the screening.

The movie opens nationwide on Dec. 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch