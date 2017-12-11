Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PLUM (KDKA) — Two zoning ordinances associated with plans to conduct fracking in rural/residential neighborhoods in Plum Borough were approved at the borough council meeting Monday.
It was also the last council meeting for outgoing mayor Rich Hrivnak, who recorded a message that was broadcast to hundreds of residents, urging them to show up at the meeting to oppose the natural gas drilling.
The two ordinances passed 6 to 1. The one “no” vote came from councilman Dave Vento.
“I don’t get it,” Vento told the crowd. “Well, I do get it. It’s all about money, and I think it’s a terrible thing when a little bit of money can change the complete make-up of our community.”
