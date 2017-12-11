RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Shazier Has Surgery | What Is Spine Stabilization? | Customized Cleats | #Shalieve Shirts | Well Wishes | Ramon Foster | Ravens-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Fracking, Kym Gable, Local TV, Plum Borough

PLUM (KDKA) — Two zoning ordinances associated with plans to conduct fracking in rural/residential neighborhoods in Plum Borough were approved at the borough council meeting Monday.

It was also the last council meeting for outgoing mayor Rich Hrivnak, who recorded a message that was broadcast to hundreds of residents, urging them to show up at the meeting to oppose the natural gas drilling.

The two ordinances passed 6 to 1. The one “no” vote came from councilman Dave Vento.

“I don’t get it,” Vento told the crowd. “Well, I do get it. It’s all about money, and I think it’s a terrible thing when a little bit of money can change the complete make-up of our community.”

