PLUM (KDKA) — Two years after Plum High School teachers were first accused of having sex with students, it appears that at least one case is nearing an end.

Sources say the district has reached an agreement to settle a civil lawsuit filed in federal court by a victim who is only identified as Jane Doe.

The suit involves former teacher Jason Cooper, who is currently serving a sentence of 18 to 36 months for having sex with students. The suit filed by the victim alleges that the Plum School District was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct for years and did nothing to investigate or stop it.

Details of the agreement have not been released, but sources tell KDKA the money for this settlement will come from the district’s insurance policy. There is no word on an amount.

The school board is expected to meet Tuesday and approve the deal.