Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A company is recalling its crossbow arrow nocks after several people were seriously injured.

Ravin Crossbows says its white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for its crossbows are being recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled if the defective nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, and the bow can then discharge while the arrow is being re-nocked.

There have been 44 reports of the arrow nocks malfunctioning, causing 23 finger injuries. The CPSC says six of the those injuries were considered serious.

Anyone who purchased the recalled arrow nocks should stop using them immediately and contact Ravin Crossbows to get free replacements.

The recalled arrow nocks were sold on their own in packages of 12. They also came with purchases of Ravin crossbows and Ravin arrows.

The nocks were sold at a number of stores nationwide, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Dicks Sporting Goods.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product can contact Ravin Crossbows via email at nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com or by calling 888-298-6335.

More information can be found here: cpsc.gov/Recalls