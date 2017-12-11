Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state court trial over congressional district boundaries is about to get underway in Pennsylvania as a parallel case awaits a decision in federal court.

The Commonwealth Court proceeding Monday in Harrisburg was put on a fast track by the state Supreme Court a month ago.

The lawsuit by a group of voters says the 2011 Republican-drawn map is too partisan and violates the state constitution. They want a new map.

A separate challenge was the subject of a federal trial last week in Philadelphia.

In that case, a group of Democratic voters argues the map should be thrown out because no political considerations should be allowed in redistricting.

The Pennsylvania cases are proceeding as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to set new standards for drawing political district lines.

