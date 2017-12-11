RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Shazier Has Surgery | What Is Spine Stabilization? | Customized Cleats | #Shalieve Shirts | Well Wishes | Ramon Foster | Ravens-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers capped a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens by presenting the game ball to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Trailing 38-29 with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Steelers went to work. Le’Veon Bell capped off an eight-play, 68-yard drive with his third touchdown of the night to cut the deficit to 38-36.

Then, Chris Boswell drilled a 46-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 39-38 win, which also clinched the AFC North Division.

After the game, the Steelers celebrated the win with Shazier via FaceTime.

Shazier underwent spine stabilization surgery Wednesday night after he was seriously injured during last Monday’s game.

Later, several players visited Shazier in the hospital and presented him with the game ball and AFC North championship apparel.

However, there were numerous tributes to Shazier throughout the evening.

Prior to the game, James Harrison warmed up shirtless, just like Shazier often does.

shazier cleats Steelers Present Game Ball To Shazier Following Emotional Win Over Ravens

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The team wore cleats bearing his name and likeness. They came in all different colors and sizes, but they all sent the same message: Shazier, we’re pulling for you.

The well-wishes extended far beyond his teammates.

Actor and Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell was in attendance at Heinz Field and told KDKA that he was sending Shazier his best.

“Ryan, I want you to know you’re an inspiration, man. Everybody in the city loves you. Every Steeler fan is praying for you and for your family. I hope you’re up and at ’em very soon. May God bless you and heal you as quick as possible, my man. We love you,” he said.

Actor and Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello posted a short video on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon, saying he was “sending out a rallying cry to send out a 5-0 and hashtag SHALIEVE tonight to send some love and prayers to the best linebacker in the game. Ryan, we love you.”

