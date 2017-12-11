Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Western Pennsylvania’s first widespread snow event is expected on Tuesday with most seeing minor road issues during the morning commute.

This round of snow, the first of three potential clipper lows to impact the area through Friday, will bring around an inch of snow to Pittsburgh. Places from Butler to Beaver counties could see closer to 2 inches of snow with isolated higher totals north of Interstate 80 due to lake effect snow through the day on Tuesday.

Snow should start to fall around 6 a.m. Tuesday with the heaviest snow falling until 10 a.m. in Pittsburgh. Road pavement temperatures should remain over the freezing mark during the morning hours so only minor annoyances are expected for drivers. Slushy roads and a couple of slick spots on area bridges and elevated roads should be expected.

Then, the weather turns nasty for the afternoon with strong winds and lake effect snow expected. Places along and just north of I-80 will see the largest impact from late effect snow with some isolated spots, especially just off the lake, seeing totals up to 5 inches.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue through Wednesday with another clipper low sliding by Wednesday evening. This secondary low could bring an additional inch of snow to parts of western Pennsylvania. We will also have another chance for snow on Friday.

In preparation for the snow, the National Weather Service has issued a couple of warnings and advisories. The most urgent is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Clarion, Forest and Venango counties. That warning goes through 1 p.m. on Wednesday.