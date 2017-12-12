WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Car Fire, Fatality, Kym Gable, Local TV, Rankin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RANKIN, (KDKA) — The body of a male was found inside a burning car Tuesday in Rankin.

Investigators on the scene of a body found inside a burning car tell KDKA’s Kym Gable the victim is a man.

His body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car parked on Fleet Street in the borough of Rankin around 7 o’clock Tuesday.

Neighbors tell KDKA they saw the vehicle parked there earlier in the day and man inside talking on a cell phone. Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to the scene.

A county spokesperson says the manner and cause of death has not been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch