RANKIN, (KDKA) — The body of a male was found inside a burning car Tuesday in Rankin.
Investigators on the scene of a body found inside a burning car tell KDKA’s Kym Gable the victim is a man.
His body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car parked on Fleet Street in the borough of Rankin around 7 o’clock Tuesday.
Neighbors tell KDKA they saw the vehicle parked there earlier in the day and man inside talking on a cell phone. Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to the scene.
A county spokesperson says the manner and cause of death has not been determined.
