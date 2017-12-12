Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers could vote as early as Tuesday on a measure that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation would also restrict how most second-trimester abortions are performed.

Gov. Tom Wolf tells the “KDKA Morning News” it appears the measure will pass Tuesday, and he plans veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

The bill would allow exceptions when the mother’s life is at risk, or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury.

It does not provide exceptions for rape or incest.

Wolf says he is disappointed the measure was not allowed for a public committee, “which would’ve allowed for doctors to actually testify and that was voted down,” said Wolf.

Pennsylvania law currently allows abortions during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

