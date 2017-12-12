WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HIDDEN VALLEY (KDKA) — Great news for everyone waiting to hit the slopes during this upcoming winter. Hidden Valley has announced opening day for the 2017/2018 ski season.

The chair lifts at Hidden Valley Ski Resort will start delivering skiers and snowboarders up the mountains on Saturday morning.

Slopes open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. starting on Saturday, Dec. 16, and continue each day until extended hours begin on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Hidden Valley Ski Resort says that they are making snow and natural snow is also in the forecast.

You can find out more information about Hidden Valley Ski Resort’s hours and rates here.

