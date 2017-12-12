Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor is being accused of sexual misconduct as part of a lawsuit by a former NFL Network employee.
According to a Bloomberg report, the woman worked as a wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network, where Taylor has served as an analyst.
She says that Taylor sent her inappropriate pictures of himself and a video of himself in the shower.
The woman says she was also sexually harassed by other people at the network, and is claiming wrongful termination.
Taylor, Marshall Faulk and Heath Evans have been suspended by the NFL Network due to the allegations.
