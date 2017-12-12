Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stopped by PTL to show off a couple of recipes that are perfect for a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration!

Linguini with Clam Sauce

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 3-6 Prep Time: 10 min. Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb Linguini

10-14 oz Clams, whole belly or minced cooked

6 cloves Garlic, minced

½ cup Onion, chopped

1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

½ tbsp Kosher Salt

1tsp Black Pepper

2 each Anchovies (optional)

½ cup Clam Juice

2 tbsp Chardonnay Wine

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 tbsp Butter, Unsalted

¼ cup Parmesan or Romano Cheese, Grated

2 tbsp Parsley, fresh, minced

Directions:

1. Heat a large pot of boiling salted water, & bring to a boil.

2. Add in the linguini to the boiling water & cook until al dente. Drain off the liquid and set aside.

3. Combine butter, olive oil, red pepper flake, black pepper, onions, garlic, & optional anchovies in a large sauté pan. Sauté for 1 minute

4. Add in the clams and stir, allow to cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add in the clam juice, white wine, & lemon juice.

6. Toss the pasta into the pan with the sauce, stir until evenly coated, taste and season with salt.

7. Garnish with parmesan cheese, & fresh parsley.

Sautéed Shrimp with Blistered Tomatoes & Baby Spinach

(aka Italian Christmas Shrimp)

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 3-6 Prep Time: 20 min. Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb Linguini

1 ½ lbs Shrimp, peeled, raw, medium or large sized

6 cloves Garlic, minced

½ cup Onion, chopped

1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

½ tbsp Kosher Salt

1tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 tbsp Butter, Unsalted

12 oz Grape Tomatoes

10 oz Baby Spinach or baby Arugula

¼ cup Parmesan or Romano Cheese, Grated

3 tbsp Pine nuts, toasted (optional)

2 tbsp Basil, fresh, minced

2 tbsp Parsley, fresh, minced

Directions:

1. Heat a large pot of boiling salted water, & bring to a boil.

2. Add in the linguini to the boiling water & cook until al dente. Drain off the liquid and set aside.

3. Combine butter, olive oil, red pepper flake, black pepper, onions, garlic, & in a large sauté pan. Sauté for 1 minute

4. Stir in the shrimp allow them to cook for 2-3 minutes. Make sure to turn the shrimp over so they get that nice sear on each side.

5. Add in the grape tomatoes & fresh basil and allow the tomatoes to blister slightly in the pan about 2-3 minutes.

6. Add in the lemon juice, and baby spinach, give a quick stir and turn off the heat.

7. Toss the pasta into the pan with the sauce, stir until evenly coated, taste and season with salt. (Great without pasta as well)

8. Garnish with toasted pine nuts, parmesan cheese, & fresh parsley.