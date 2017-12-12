WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated their star goaltender from injured reserve.

According to the Penguins’ official website, the team activated Matt Murray Tuesday morning.

Murray suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 27.

Murray was injured when Jakub Voracek crashed into him on a breakaway. The resulting collision threw Murray into the post at an awkward angle. Murray was helped to the bench and appeared to be favoring his right leg.

To make room for Murray, the Penguins have re-assigned goaltender Casey DeSmith to their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Murray’s return comes just in time for the Penguins’ first-ever trip to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

And, they could see a familiar face between the pipes for the Golden Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury has been out of the lineup since Oct. 13, when he suffered a concussion in a game against Detroit.

On Sunday, the Golden Knights activated him from injured reserve, which sets up the possibility of Fleury getting the start against his former team.

