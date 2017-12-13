WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new law passed allows Pennsylvania residents to now use aerial fireworks.

The Pocono Record reports that House Bill 542 passed on Oct. 30.

The law permits Pennsylvania residents to buy and use the same high octane fireworks that residents in other states could buy in the past.

Residents were only permitted to buy and use safe and sane items like sparklers and fountains under the previous law.

The law was reportedly passed as a revenue generator to fill budget gaps. The Record says a 12 percent fireworks tax will be added onto fireworks sales in addition to the state’s six percent sales tax.

That money will go to a fund for first responders.

