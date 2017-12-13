Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – As we brace for another night of snowfall, one community in Collier Township claims their streets aren’t getting any attention.

“It’s just bad timing.”

That’s what neighbors say about a dispute that popped up over who is responsible for clearing snow from the community.

“It’s going to snow tonight I understand and to have this happening now I think the timing is awful,” Brian Cummings said.

Cummings walked his dog, Bailey, through the Villages of Neville Park Wednesday morning.

He was left frustrated by an email he received the night before which reads in part:

“Please be informed that the township has elected to stop salting and plowing our streets. The Township has notified the H.O.A Board that the developer has not reimbursed the township for the last three years for these services. They made this decision because the developer has not reimbursed for the snow removal and salting of streets.”

KDKA-TV’s Meghan Schiller took a ride through the neighborhood after hearing this allegation. The roads were clearly untreated, but it looked like someone tried to put down some salt.

Neighbors say the email from their home owners’ association clearly stated they’ll have to fend for themselves until this financial dispute gets resolved.

“It’s really a danger or health hazard to the citizens here that aren’t mobile,” Charlene Zeleznok said.

Zeleznok said this dispute leaves hundreds of elderly people caught in the middle of a financial dispute with temperatures in the teens and dropping.

“There are people that get medical supplies here. It’s an older community, there’s transport access that takes them to the hospital and their doctor’s appointments,” Zeleznok said.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the community’s developer for comment, but have yet to hear back.

The board members for the HOA say this will be a big topic of discussion at tonight’s commissioners meeting.

That meeting is happening at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.