PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers fans from across the world have been wishing linebacker Ryan Shazier well after his spinal injury and now you can write down those best wishes.

Visit Pittsburgh has created an oversized get well card that you can sign for Shazier.

Fans will be able to send Shazier best wishes for a speedy recovery.

The card will be inside the information center on the first level of Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh.

The card will set up tomorrow at 11 a.m.

It will remain there until January 5th.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in the Dec. 4 game against Cincinnati.

He remains hospitalized at a UPMC hospital after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery last week.