Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh International Airport has added three new non-stop destinations.
OneJet announced they will begin nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Kansas City, Memphis, and Palm Beach beginning in March of 2018.
Last month the airport announced new nonstop service to Seattle would begin next year from Alaska Airlines.
The announcement brings the number of airports served nonstop from Pittsburgh to 72, nearly doubling the destinations over the past three years.
The airport is also on track to finish 2017 with nearly 9-million passengers, the highest total in a decade.