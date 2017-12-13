CBS Local — A Texas mother has been arrested and accused of unnecessarily subjecting her young son to over a dozen surgeries and hundreds of hospital visits.

Christopher Bowen has been in and out of hospitals his entire life and has been checked into facilities a staggering 323 times. The eight-year-old has reportedly been put on a feeding tube, confined to a wheelchair, and even spent time in hospice care. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, medical records show the boy’s mother tried to claim Christopher had cancer and suffered from a rare disorder that affected his oxygen supply.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright also reportedly tried to get her son on the lung transplant list.

“She was always saying Christopher was sick. Every single week. Every single month,” the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford said, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Eventually, doctors and agents from Child Protective Services determined that there was never anything wrong with the child and he hadn’t needed the invasive procedures his mother insisted he undergo. After the 34-year-old mother brought her son to Dallas’ Children’s Medical Center in November, claiming he had suffered a massive seizure, the boy and his two siblings were removed from Bowen-Wright’s care.

Bowen’s mother was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury and she is being held in Dallas County Jail. Physicians believe the woman’s behavior fits the disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a person exaggerates or imagines medical problems to gain attention.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” said Crawford, who was banned by a 2012 court order from seeing his son because he refused to believe the mother’s unfounded claims.

Bowen’s father is now fighting to regain custody of his son and is speaking out against the medical and court systems which allowed this to continue for so long. Bowen-Wright’s children are currently living with a foster family.