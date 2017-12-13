CBS Local — One of the biggest storms to strike the U.S. in history is also entering the record books as the most searched topic on Google in 2017.

Hurricane Irma, the category 5 storm which battered Florida and the Caribbean in September, was the “most Googled” search term in the U.S. and around the world this year.

Matt Lauer, the former Today show host fired over sexual harassment allegations, was the second-most frequently entered search among Americans in 2017. Legendary singer and musician Tom Petty, who passed away on Oct. 2, finished third on Google’s list.

Here are some of the other terms, popular questions, and people Google says had the highest sustained spike in traffic in the United States and globally this year:

UNITED STATES

Searches

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas Shooting

6. Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

7. Solar Eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget Spinner

People

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Harvey Weinstein

4. Michael Flynn

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Bill O’Reilly

7. Melania Trump

8. Kathy Griffin

9. Milo Yiannopoulos

10. Gal Gadot

Losses

1. Tom Petty

2. Aaron Hernandez

3. Chris Cornell

4. Bill Paxton

5. Hugh Hefner

6. Chester Bennington

7. Charlie Murphy

8. Lil Peep

9. Jim Nabors

10. David Cassidy

How to…

1. How to make slime

2. How to make solar eclipse glasses

3. How to watch the solar eclipse

4. How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

5. How to buy Bitcoin

6. How to freeze your credit

7. How to solve a Rubix Cube

8. How to make a fidget spinner

9. How to cook a turkey in the oven

10. How to screen record

What is…

1. What is DACA?

2. What is Bitcoin?

3. What is a solar eclipse?

4. What is antifa?

5. What is net neutrality?

6. What is covfefe?

7. What is the antikythera mechanism?

8. What is a fidget spinner?

9. What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

10. What is a hurricane?

GLOBAL LISTS

Searches

1. Hurricane Irma

2. iPhone 8

3. iPhone X

4. Matt Lauer

5. Meghan Markle

6. 13 Reasons Why

7. Tom Petty

8. Fidget Spinner

9. Chester Bennington

10. India National Cricket Team

Songs/Lyrics

1. Despacito

2. Shape of You

3. Perfect

4. Havana

5. Look What You Made Me Do

6. HUMBLE.

7. Versace on the Floor

8. Closer

9. Bad and Boujee

10. Rockstar

Memes

1. Cash Me Outside

2. United Airlines

3. Elf on the Shelf

4. What in Tarnation

5. Spongebob Mocking

6. Romper

7. IT

8. Joe Biden

9. Game of Thrones

10. Hot dog

Elections

1. French election

2. German federal election

3. UK election

4. Uttar Pradesh election

5. Georgia special election

6. Montana special election

7. British Columbia election

8. BMC election

9. Sicilian regional election

10. Dutch election

