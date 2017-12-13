Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another month, another announcement at the airport of new non-stop service from Pittsburgh International.

“This marks now our 72nd destination that we serve from Pittsburgh International Airport,” said Allegheny County Rich Fitzgerald at a press conference at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s up from 37 non-stop destinations just three years ago.

“To go from 37 to 72, almost doubling, is unheard of,” added Fitzgerald.

After Alaska Airline’s announcement of non-stop Pittsburgh to Seattle service, a smaller airline — OneJet — is adding three new non-stop flights from Pittsburgh.

“Today is an exciting day for us obviously, announcing service to Kansas City, Memphis, and West Palm Beach,” said Matt Maguire, CEO of OneJet.

That adds to OneJet’s current flights to Albany, Cincinnati, Hartford, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Nashville, Providence, and Richmond.

“Yes, we had a big announcement recently about Seattle,” noted Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Airport Authority.

“It’s as important that people are able to get to Memphis and Kansas City. It’s as important that people can get to Louisville and Cincinnati without connecting, without driving, or without giving up their trip. OneJet has been a huge part of that success for us.”

Originally focused on the business traveler, OneJet, which has flown smaller seven passenger aircraft, is now upgrading to a 30-passenger plane in some markets.

Maguire told KDKA money editor Jon Delano that he hopes leisure travelers will take advantage of higher class service with roomier all-leather seats, 4G high speed wi-fi with complimentary movies, and free beer, wine, and snacks.

But prices are slightly higher, too, averaging $400 to $500 round-trip, the price of getting there non-stop.

“We are very pleased to be here, and look forward to continue our growth in Pittsburgh,” says Maguire.