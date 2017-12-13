WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Penn State, Penn State Beaver

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – At least two people have been killed after a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus.

Beaver County 911 confirmed that there are two victims in the shooting, and both are dead.

There were reports of up to 15 shots fired and multiple ambulances called to the scene.

The shooting happened on campus near the Bistro. The school is closed until further notice.

Penn State Beaver is a campus of Pennsylvania State University in Center Township.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments (3)
  1. Ken Granata says:
    December 13, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    PSU should be bulldozed and turned into a state park.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch