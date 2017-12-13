Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – At least two people have been killed after a shooting on the Penn State Beaver campus.
Beaver County 911 confirmed that there are two victims in the shooting, and both are dead.
There were reports of up to 15 shots fired and multiple ambulances called to the scene.
The shooting happened on campus near the Bistro. The school is closed until further notice.
Penn State Beaver is a campus of Pennsylvania State University in Center Township.
