NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Nina Simone and New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi lead the 2018 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which includes four first-time nominees.

The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe also are part of the 2018 class, which will be inducted on April 14.

The six inductees were chosen from a group of 19 nominees, including Radiohead, who were expected to enter in the Rock Hall in their first year of eligibility, but didn’t make it.

Each year, five to seven acts usually make it into the Rock Hall following a vote by 1,000 industry experts. Fans also are able to vote.

Inductees had to have released their first recording no later than 1992 to be eligible.

