PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of winter weather is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon, which has prompted several alerts and advisories to be issued.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and the Westmoreland Ridges

That advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service is expecting 3-5 inches of snow to fall in those areas.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, this will be the second of three Alberta Clipper Lows to impact the area this week.

The Pittsburgh area should expect to see about 2 inches of snow from this system. Smiley says the snow should start falling around 5 p.m. and continue through midnight.

As a result, the City of Pittsburgh has issued a Level One Snow Alert. That means crews will have up to 32 hours to salt and plow as needed.

Large equipment will be assigned to primary roads, while smaller equipment will be used on the secondary roads.

