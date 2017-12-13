Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It may not be winter officially just yet, but wintry weather has made a return visit…with the forecast overnight for cold and snow.

If you’re out on the roads, you may encounter slippery driving conditions in spots because of snow covered roads, just enough to make things dicey, and, at times, limited visibility.

Crews are tackling main roads first…keeping them in good condition. Next, the secondary roads will get the same treatment.

While there’s not a whole lot of snow expected, just a few inches, its just enough to make it dangerous if you driving too fast.

Of course, going to work Thursday morning could also be a bit more challenging cause of the snow.

People in the parking lot of the cranberry Walmart didn’t seem to mind the snowy weather at all.

One man said “you live here long enough, you just got to get used to it. I love this stuff. It doesn’t bother me. I play ice hockey, so it’s perfect weather for me.”

A woman said “it’s exhausting, it’s freezing…I love the snow, walking out of the store, I was slipping like crazy.”