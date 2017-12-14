Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Two people accused of hindering the arrest of suspected cop-killer Rahmael Sal Holt appeared in court Thursday morning.

According to police, Lakita Cain and Taylor Mitchell were in a bedroom of a home along Victoria Avenue in New Kensington, when they heard gunshots. Moments later, Holt entered the house. Cain said Holt indicated he had to leave the area.

Holt is accused of shooting and killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

Lisa Harrington, Holt’s cousin, went to the Victoria Avenue home the day after the incident. Cain allegedly told her the gun used in the officer’s shooting was in the home. Then, Harrington went to the basement and removed a brown paper bag.

According to police, Cain and Mitchell lied about seeing Holt the night of the incident.

Both Cain and Mitchell appeared in court for a preliminary hearing, where their charges were waived to trial.

Meanwhile, Holt appeared before a judge on Wednesday, where he was also held for trial.

During his preliminary hearing, Holt did not say a word and stared forward the entire time. Afterward, his attorney, Justin Ketchel said, “My client didn’t do this. They don’t have any information at all whatsoever except from a convicted felon who admitted on the stand that he is a liar.”

Tavon Harper, the man that police say was driving the SUV that Officer Shaw pulled over, testified against Holt as a prosecution witness.

“The defendant was in the vehicle operated by Tavon Harper and got out of the vehicle,” said John Peck, Westmoreland County District Attorney. “And the video surveillance that’s been testified to shows him. It’s in a darkened area, but you can see that someone is firing a gun and someone sustained injuries as a result of it.”

Holt is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail without bond and is charged with homicide of a police officer.