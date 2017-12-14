Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Two firefighters were injured when their firetruck collided with a dump truck in Squirrel Hill Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Commercial Street shortly after noon as the firetruck was on its way to a call.

#BREAKING – both the dump truck and fire engine are damaged. Drivers are being re-routed. Portion of road closed now for accident reconstructionists. @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/LoiHUHOiNt — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) December 14, 2017

Witnesses said the firetruck crossed the center line and struck the dump truck.

Both vehicles sustained damage and two firefighters were injured. Both are expected to be okay.

A portion of the road is closed and traffic is being re-routed.

