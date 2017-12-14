WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Two firefighters were injured when their firetruck collided with a dump truck in Squirrel Hill Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Commercial Street shortly after noon as the firetruck was on its way to a call.

Witnesses said the firetruck crossed the center line and struck the dump truck.

Both vehicles sustained damage and two firefighters were injured. Both are expected to be okay.

A portion of the road is closed and traffic is being re-routed.

