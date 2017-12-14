Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two tractor-trailers jackknifed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning, which is causing heavy delays.

According to officials, the incident happened between Cranberry Township and Butler around 4 a.m.

The eastbound lanes are closed in the area, but crews were able to get one lane open around 6 a.m. to alleviate backups.

UPDATE: Crews must now cut through the guard rail to remove 1 of the tractor trailers, PennDot trucks salting turnpike EB lanes in advance of them reopening later this morning @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/lBnR43EWSa — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 14, 2017

Initial reports indicate snow may have played a role in the incident.

For motorists looking to avoid the area, the posted detour is as follows:

Exit onto Interstate 79 North to the first exit and follow State Route 228 East (8.6 miles) to State Route 8 South (6.1 miles). Re-enter the Turnpike at the Butler Valley Interchange, follow signs to Harrisburg and East.

There are no reported injuries.

