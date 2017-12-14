FREE CARE FUND: Donate To Children’s Hospital 64th Annual Free Care Fund
Filed Under:Free Care Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is proud to broadcast the 64th KDKA Annual Free Care Fund Benefit Show live from the Eat’n Park Atrium at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and PPG Wintergarden.

We hope stories of hope and courage told by patients and families will inspire many to help ensure that every child in our community receives the expert care they need.

Click HERE to donate to the cause or call 412-692-8900.

