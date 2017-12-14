Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Danielle Walker has died from a heroin addiction. She was the focus of a Get Marty about a month ago when Marty helped get her into rehab twice.

The video had gone viral. A young girl was knocked out cold in the streets of Beachview. People had taken videos and selfies. No one helped her. Her name was Danielle Walker.

She has died from a heroine overdose.

KDKA’s Get Marty took her to rehab twice for a heroin addiction. That was in October. She relapsed both times and overdosed last week. When she overdosed, it is believed that her friends who panicked put her outside alone. She was dead in the alley.

Danielle’s mother, Donna, said, “I couldn’t save my own daughter. I just want to scream.”

Danielle’s daughter, Izzy, 9, now an orphan. Her father overdosed 5-months ago.

“Can you imagine being that age and losing both parents to drugs,” Donna said. “Oh my gosh.”

Now Donna is raising Izzy, her grand-daughter.