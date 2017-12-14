Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” is going on the road for only the second time in its 32 year history, and they’re coming right here to Pittsburgh.

Sunday’s game is considered by ESPN as sort of a mini-Super Bowl. Home field advantage for the AFC playoffs is on the line. It’s Brady vs. Roethlisberger.

ESPN has put up a promo that showcases the city and its extraordinary sports history. For Steeler fans, it’s no surprise that ESPN is coming here.

“Of course, it’s Pittsburgh. They know it’s going to be a great game,” Rick Severa, of Munhall, said. “The whole country’s going to be watching the game, so why wouldn’t they be here for the game?”

They’ll broadcast live from the Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36 patio outside beginning at 10 a.m., and they’ll have a great view of Heinz Field on one side and Pittsburgh’s skyline on the other side.

“We are so excited for ESPN to be coming and doing this with us,” Samantha Malburg, of Bettis’ Grille, said. “We have the whole patio saved up for them.”

You might think this would increase business for Bettis’ Grille, but they’re actually going to lose business. The place is always packed on game day, but on Sunday, they won’t have patio seating. But they don’t care.

“Becoming more of a Pittsburgh name and that’s what you think of when you come here,” Malburg said.

ESPN encourages Pittsburghers to come down and be a part of their backdrop. They expect the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen to stop by, and they’re doing a segment on Antonio Brown.