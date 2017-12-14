Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A section of I-70 in Washington County is expected to be shut down for several hours after a tractor trailer crashed Thursday afternoon.

Washington State Police say a tractor trailer crashed on I-70 eastbound near the Bentleyville exit around 3:45 p.m.

Eastbound lanes between Exits 25 (Eighty-Four) and Exit 32 (Ginger Hill) and the Exit 27 and Exit 31 ramps will be closed while crews clear the scene. The closure is expected to last 8 to 10 hours.

Photos from Keith Piasecki show that the tractor trailer apparently crashed through a guardrail, then rolled over a hillside.

Police say there is no information on whether anyone was injured or what type of load the tractor trailer was carrying.

Drivers will be directed to a detour using Route 519 South to US 40 East then to Route 917 North to Bentleyville and back to Interstate 70.

Information on road conditions can be found on 511PA.com.

