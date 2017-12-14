Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAXONBURG (KDKA) – A Knoch High School student is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of at least one male student who was in a bathroom stall.

Police say earlier this month, a student was in a bathroom stall in the boys’ bathroom when he noticed someone trying to take pictures of him while he was on the toilet. The student told police he saw a camera phone come from under the stall wall two different times. On the second occasion, he told the person to stop.

While the student said he couldn’t see who was taking the photos, he was able to tell that the person was wearing a fuzzy onesie.

Based on the description of his clothing, the school principal was able to identify the photographer as 18-year-old Caleb Haines.

When confronted, police say Haines admitted to taking the pictures and showed them to officials. While going through his phone, officials found photos of other unidentified males, also taken in the bathroom.

Haines has been charged with invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct.