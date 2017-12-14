WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Hit and Run, Liberty Avenue, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Strip District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then drove off Thursday night near the Strip District.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that it happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Liberty Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets.

According to Allegheny County officials, the vehicle fled the scene after it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Further details on the crash are not available at this time.

Liberty Avenue has been shut down between 21st Street and 24th Street.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch