STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then drove off Thursday night near the Strip District.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that it happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Liberty Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets.

According to Allegheny County officials, the vehicle fled the scene after it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Further details on the crash are not available at this time.

Liberty Avenue has been shut down between 21st Street and 24th Street.

