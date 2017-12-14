Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Ligonier Township bridge has been shut down after a routine inspection determined that it wasn’t safe for traffic.
PennDOT announced Thursday that the bridge that carries part of Nature Run Road over Furnace Run will be closed immediately.
Officials say during a routine inspection, they determined that the bridge beams cannot safely support motor vehicle traffic.
The bridge was scheduled to be replaced next summer, but PennDOT is now reviewing ways to repair the bridge and re-open it to traffic as soon as possible.
A detour will take drivers on Route 271, Route 711 and Route 30.