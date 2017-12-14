Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest round of winter weather brought varying totals of snow to western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm, which remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, we can expect some light snow through about 10 a.m.

Blowing snow will be a concern throughout the day as a cold front moves through. Chilly temperatures can be expected for the rest of the day as well. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper-20s.

Through midnight, 1.8 inches of snow had been reported at the Pittsburgh International Airport. However, areas to the north are seeing higher accumulations. As of 6 a.m., 5.5 inches of snow had fallen in Kittanning.

As of 3 a.m., PennDOT officials said roads in Allegheny County were “in good shape.” Crews will be working until noon.

Motorists are still being advised to use caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, another system is expected to impact the area on Friday. Snow showers are expected to arrive around 4 p.m.

Smiley is calling for about an inch of accumulation along the Interstate 80 corridor, while Pittsburgh will see less.

