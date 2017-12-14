Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Health officials say that a dead cat that was found near a playground in Mount Oliver has tested positive for rabies.
Allegheny County officials say the cat was found on Otillia Street, near the Phillip Murray Playground, on Monday.
Mount Oliver residents are urged to avoid contact with stray animals and to contact animal control, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission if they see an animal that appears to be acting strangely.
This cat is the 15th animal to test positive for rabies in 2017. The previous 14 cases included seven raccoons, five bats, one cat and one skunk.
Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.