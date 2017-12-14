Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
RANKIN (KDKA) — The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says a man who was found dead inside a burning car in Rankin on Tuesday was fatally shot.
The medical examiner’s office says 21-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Nash was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and they have ruled his death a homicide.
Nash was found inside a burning car in the 200 block of Fleet Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say it looks like the inside of the car was set on fire after Nash was shot.
Investigators discovered that Nash had found a lost dog sometime Tuesday morning, contacted the owner listed on the dog’s tag and made arrangements to return the dog to its owner.
Police believe Nash’s vehicle arrived at Fleet Street around 1:45 p.m., and neighbors told police they saw Nash talking on a cell phone.
Allegheny County Police want to talk to the owner of the lost dog, and they ask anyone with information on this incident to call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.