BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A restaurant at the South Hills Village Mall was found to have several health code violations during an inspection on Wednesday.
The Allegheny County Health Department has posted a consumer alert for the Saga Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.
According to the alert, inspectors found that food, such as sushi rice, shrimp and tuna, was being held at unsafe temperatures.
The alert also says that wastewater was disposed of in the food preparation sink, the restaurant inadequately cleaned and sanitized its utensils, and soap and towels were not provided/convenient to hand-washing sinks.
An inspector also found roaches in the dish-washing area of the restaurant and roach droppings on the walls.
More Allegheny County Health Department consumer alerts can be found here: achd.net/food/consumeralerts.html
