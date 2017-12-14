Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a cell phone store was robbed in Squirrel Hill on Thursday evening.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the T-Mobile store in the 4600 block of Browns Hill Road.
Police say an armed male entered the store and demanded money. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was wearing a mask at the time of the robbery. No further description is available.
No one was injured.
