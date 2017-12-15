WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Chicago man wanted on drug charges was arrested at a Washington County motel Friday.

The Washington County District Attorney’s office says authorities served a search warrant on a room at the Red Roof Inn in Canton Township after an investigation into crack cocaine distribution in the Washington area.

Officials found about 20 grams of crack cocaine, more than $2,700 in cash and crack cocaine trafficking paraphernalia in the motel room.

Twenty-seven-year-old Larry E. Adams, of Chicago, was taken into custody and lodged in the Washington County Correctional Facility on a fugitive from justice warrant from Cook County, Ill.

Adams will be charged with felony drug charges at a later date.

