Maya Henry stopped by PTL to show off a delicious chicken stew recipe that is perfect on a cold winter day!

Apple Cider Chicken Stew

This recipe is inspired by a dish served in the Normandy region of France that utilizes alcoholic cider and cream.

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken pieces (breasts, thighs, legs) or 1.5 pounds of chicken meat from a rotisserie chicken

1 T. olive oil

1 red or yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 T. fresh or dried Thyme leaves

1 T. flour (optional)

1.25 c. apple cider

1.5 c. chicken stock

1-10 oz. package cremini or baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1.5 pounds sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 T. Dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, brown chicken in 1 T. olive oil (if not already roasted previously). Remove chicken from pot and pour off fat until about 1 T. remains. Add onion garlic, and thyme in remaining fat, or if using a previously roasted chicken, add the 1 T. olive oil to the pot now and then add onion, garlic, and thyme.

Sauté onion, garlic and thyme about 5 minutes until softened. Stir in flour if using. Add apple cider and stir until incorporated. Then add chicken stock, mushrooms and sweet potatoes.

Simmer for about 20-30 minutes until potatoes are soft. Stir in Dijon mustard and then add chicken back to pot. Chicken can either be cut or shredded into bite-sized pieces or added in large pieces for a more rustic stew.

Delicious on it’s own, but also good served with rustic bread or over rice or noodles.

Serves 6-8