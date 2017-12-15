Maya Henry stopped by PTL to show off a delicious chicken stew recipe that is perfect on a cold winter day!
Apple Cider Chicken Stew
This recipe is inspired by a dish served in the Normandy region of France that utilizes alcoholic cider and cream.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds chicken pieces (breasts, thighs, legs) or 1.5 pounds of chicken meat from a rotisserie chicken
- 1 T. olive oil
- 1 red or yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 T. fresh or dried Thyme leaves
- 1 T. flour (optional)
- 1.25 c. apple cider
- 1.5 c. chicken stock
- 1-10 oz. package cremini or baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1.5 pounds sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 T. Dijon mustard
- salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, brown chicken in 1 T. olive oil (if not already roasted previously). Remove chicken from pot and pour off fat until about 1 T. remains. Add onion garlic, and thyme in remaining fat, or if using a previously roasted chicken, add the 1 T. olive oil to the pot now and then add onion, garlic, and thyme.
Sauté onion, garlic and thyme about 5 minutes until softened. Stir in flour if using. Add apple cider and stir until incorporated. Then add chicken stock, mushrooms and sweet potatoes.
Simmer for about 20-30 minutes until potatoes are soft. Stir in Dijon mustard and then add chicken back to pot. Chicken can either be cut or shredded into bite-sized pieces or added in large pieces for a more rustic stew.
Delicious on it’s own, but also good served with rustic bread or over rice or noodles.
Serves 6-8