WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Sister Of Megan's Law Violator Also Arrested For PFA Violation
Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Awkward, Local TV, Megan's Law Offender, Mount Oliver, Nelson Diggs

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A Megan’s Law violator who was wanted on three warrants and his sister were arrested in Mount Oliver on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Nelson Diggs, of McKeesport, was wanted on three warrants for failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements. Officials say one of Diggs’ violations was providing a non-existent address to State Police.

nelson diggs cheryl awkward Megans Law Violator Wanted On Three Warrants Arrested In Mount Oliver

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, deputies found out that Diggs was staying in the Mount Oliver area with his sister, Cheryl Awkward, even though Diggs has a protection from abuse order against Awkward.

Deputies arrived at Awkward’s boyfriend’s apartment and talked to a tenant, who told them Awkward and Diggs were both there. Diggs was taken into custody.

Deputies also took Awkward into custody for violating the protect from abuse order.

Awkward and Diggs were both sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch