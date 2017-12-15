Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A Megan’s Law violator who was wanted on three warrants and his sister were arrested in Mount Oliver on Thursday.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Nelson Diggs, of McKeesport, was wanted on three warrants for failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements. Officials say one of Diggs’ violations was providing a non-existent address to State Police.
On Thursday, deputies found out that Diggs was staying in the Mount Oliver area with his sister, Cheryl Awkward, even though Diggs has a protection from abuse order against Awkward.
Deputies arrived at Awkward’s boyfriend’s apartment and talked to a tenant, who told them Awkward and Diggs were both there. Diggs was taken into custody.
Deputies also took Awkward into custody for violating the protect from abuse order.
Awkward and Diggs were both sent to the Allegheny County Jail.