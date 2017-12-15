WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Dustin Hoffman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Another woman is accusing Dustin Hoffman of exposing himself to her when she was 16.

Playwright Cori Thomas tells the trade outlet Variety that Hoffman exposed himself to her in 1980 in a New York hotel room. In an email to The Associated Press, she confirmed the story that was first reported by Variety.

Thomas says she has told the story about her encounter with Hoffman to friends and associates for years, but chose to speak publicly about it to support the handful others who have accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct.

Thomas was a classmate of Hoffman’s daughter, and says the incident happened after the three of them had dinner, as she waited for her mother to pick her up.

Emails to Hoffman’s publicist and attorney were not returned Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch