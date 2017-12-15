WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A parent is facing charges after allegedly striking a Pittsburgh elementary school principal Friday.

According to Pittsburgh Public School District spokeswoman Ebony Pugh, the Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5 principal was escorting a parent out of the building Friday morning when the parent swung her arm backwards, hitting the principal.

The parent is facing aggravated assault charges and is no longer permitted on school grounds.

Pugh says the principal stayed at the school for the rest of the day.

Further details on the incident are not available at this time.

The parent has not been identified.

